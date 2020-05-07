Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.23, with a volume of 23131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,165,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after buying an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 615,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,013,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.