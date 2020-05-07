Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 10861701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 683,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,815,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

