ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $14.95, approximately 6,370,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,637,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.