Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.83. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1,740,994 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 514,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 235,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

