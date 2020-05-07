Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Westrock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.87, 3,174,083 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,303,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Westrock by 15.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 468,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Westrock by 11,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

