Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading Up 17.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded up 17.8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $28.92, 636,751 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 210,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $395.51 million, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
