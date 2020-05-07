TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.69. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 4,321,412 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,655,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.