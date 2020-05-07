Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 18.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price rose 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $52.68, approximately 11,208,393 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,737,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,102 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,240.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.