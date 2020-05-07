TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 241,287 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

