TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 241,287 shares traded.
The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million.
TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.
The stock has a market cap of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
