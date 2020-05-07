Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.74, but opened at $65.05. Xylem shares last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 41,486 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

