New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.52. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 626,423 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.