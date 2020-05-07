Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday after CSFB lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.04, 209,504 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,915,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

