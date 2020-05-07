Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday after CSFB lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.04, 209,504 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,915,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.
In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.