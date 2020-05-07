XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.82, but opened at $68.91. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 99,963 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

