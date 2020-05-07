Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $99.82, but opened at $100.16. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 28,295,657 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $258,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

