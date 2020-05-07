Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 17.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s stock price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $26.86, 129,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 79,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.
The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.
Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
