Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 17.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s stock price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $26.86, 129,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 79,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 129.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

