Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $159.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.48, but opened at $98.25. Cfra currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 2,105,068 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.46.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
