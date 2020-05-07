Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $159.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.48, but opened at $98.25. Cfra currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 2,105,068 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.46.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,661,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

