Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $307.28, but opened at $303.64. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk shares last traded at $315.55, with a volume of 1,456,955 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

