Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.18. Chemours shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 268,320 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Cfra cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

