iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,999 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,460% compared to the average volume of 705 put options.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,361,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,807,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 294,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

