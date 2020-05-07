Sally Beauty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the average daily volume of 721 call options.

Shares of SBH opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

