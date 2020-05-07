Investors Buy Large Volume of Universal Health Services Call Options (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 251 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 280.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 52.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.4% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

