Melcor REIT (MR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

May 7th, 2020

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Melcor REIT to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 million during the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a 52-week low of C$21.80 and a 52-week high of C$33.83.

Earnings History for Melcor REIT (TSE:MR)

