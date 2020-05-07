EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.