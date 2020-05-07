Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDR stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

