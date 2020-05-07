Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.
Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The stock has a market cap of $880.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$8.32.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.
