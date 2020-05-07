Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The stock has a market cap of $880.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$8.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

