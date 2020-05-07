New Relic (NEWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,895. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

