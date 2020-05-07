Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €47.34 ($55.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.65. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

