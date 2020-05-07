Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €47.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Vonovia stock opened at €47.34 ($55.05) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.65.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

