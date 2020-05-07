Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €47.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Vonovia stock opened at €47.34 ($55.05) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.65.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cedar Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cedar Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hudbay Minerals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Hudbay Minerals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
New Relic Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
New Relic Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Vonovia Given a €51.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Vonovia Given a €51.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Vonovia PT Set at €47.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Vonovia PT Set at €47.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Volkswagen Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank
Volkswagen Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report