Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €173.00 ($201.16) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.28 ($194.51).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €127.54 ($148.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.49.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

