Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:

4/30/2020 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.25.

4/30/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

4/23/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

4/1/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

3/25/2020 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.00.

3/24/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.50.

3/23/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.38 on Thursday. Lundin Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

