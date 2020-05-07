Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.00 ($89.53).

EPA:AIR opened at €53.70 ($62.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.92. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

