AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS opened at €15.95 ($18.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.57 and a 200-day moving average of €22.73. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.