Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €89.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.20 ($106.05).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €72.44 ($84.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.36. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

