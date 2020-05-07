Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.54 ($44.82).

Shares of FP opened at €32.20 ($37.44) on Tuesday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.20 and a 200-day moving average of €42.37.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

