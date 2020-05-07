Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Raised to C$3.75

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price target on Bluestone Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BSR stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

