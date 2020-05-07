National Bank Financial Analysts Give Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) a C$0.35 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$0.35 price target on Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CVE:LLG opened at C$0.16 on Monday. Mason Graphite has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mason Graphite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

