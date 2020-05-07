ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProntoForms in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of ProntoForms stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. ProntoForms has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.37 million during the quarter.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

