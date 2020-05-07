Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for On Deck Capital (ONDK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) in the last few weeks:
- 5/4/2020 – On Deck Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $1.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – On Deck Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/1/2020 – On Deck Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/30/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/30/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 4/21/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “
- 4/15/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.
- 4/14/2020 – On Deck Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.25 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/25/2020 – On Deck Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/13/2020 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
ONDK stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58.
On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.
