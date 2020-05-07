Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boohoo Group (BOO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boohoo Group (LON: BOO) recently:

5/5/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/22/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/22/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/13/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/6/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/31/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Boohoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

3/23/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.10. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Boohoo Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

