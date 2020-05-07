Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) vs. AMAG Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AMAG) Head-To-Head Review

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals $327.75 million 0.84 -$466.46 million ($6.88) -1.17 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMAG Pharmaceuticals. AMAG Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals -142.32% -42.18% -20.58% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85%

Summary

Innovus Pharmaceuticals beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company's products candidates include Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women; AMAG-423, a polyclonal antibody in development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women; and Ciraparantag, an anticoagulant reversal agent for the treatment of oral anticoagulants or low molecular weight heparin. It sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. The company has a license agreement with Endoceutics, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc., Velo Bio LLC, Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., and Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

