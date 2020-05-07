Contrasting Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 19.57% 8.84% 1.11% Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.39% 9.89% 1.43%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Busey and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 2 1 0 2.33 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Busey presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.04%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than First Busey.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Busey has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Busey and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $472.65 million 1.87 $102.95 million $2.15 7.56 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.15 $21.44 million $1.59 8.16

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats First Busey on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

