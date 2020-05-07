Financial Analysis: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) vs. Lamar Advertising (NYSE:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 21.21% 32.37% 6.34% RPT Realty 39.09% 12.65% 4.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20 RPT Realty 2 0 1 0 1.67

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.83%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 3.07 $372.11 million $5.80 9.24 RPT Realty $234.09 million 1.94 $91.51 million $1.08 5.20

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats RPT Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased.

