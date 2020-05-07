Comparing NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NetSol Technologies and DIRTT Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

DIRTT Environmental has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and DIRTT Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $67.82 million 0.38 $8.58 million $0.74 2.95 DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.44 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -25.00

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and DIRTT Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 5.53% 7.76% 5.83% DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats DIRTT Environmental on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System that enables users to manage and maintain a contract; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) to automate and manage the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Drivemate Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

