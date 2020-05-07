Analyzing Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & Godaddy (OTCMKTS:GDDY)

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Godaddy and Iteknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Godaddy $2.99 billion 4.10 $137.00 million $0.82 85.37 Iteknik $3.38 million 0.10 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Godaddy and Iteknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Godaddy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Godaddy presently has a consensus target price of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Godaddy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Iteknik.

Profitability

This table compares Godaddy and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Godaddy 4.58% 20.61% 2.73% Iteknik N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Godaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Godaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Godaddy beats Iteknik on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It also offers presence products, such as GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites; and social media management services. In addition, the company offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Iteknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.