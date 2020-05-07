PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) versus Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Critical Analysis

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

This table compares PDF Solutions and Innovative Solutions & Support’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $85.58 million 5.90 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -90.65 Innovative Solutions & Support $17.57 million 3.85 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions & Support has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PDF Solutions and Innovative Solutions & Support, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.14%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Innovative Solutions & Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -6.33% -2.77% -2.33% Innovative Solutions & Support 11.26% 5.71% 5.32%

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio characterization software; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.