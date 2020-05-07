Analyzing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 3.89% 13.49% 3.91% Good Times Restaurants -4.21% -6.92% -2.89%

98.0% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Good Times Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.30 $45.24 million $2.08 9.06 Good Times Restaurants $110.76 million 0.09 -$5.14 million ($0.19) -4.32

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Good Times Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 7 9 0 2.47 Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $36.53, indicating a potential upside of 93.79%. Good Times Restaurants has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 540.24%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Good Times Restaurants on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.