Analyzing Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Orthofix Medical (NYSE:OFIX)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

95.1% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cantel Medical and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cantel Medical presently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.43%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Cantel Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 2.02% 14.80% 6.92% Orthofix Medical -6.19% 8.58% 5.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $918.16 million 1.51 $55.04 million $2.37 13.70 Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.45 -$28.46 million $1.47 23.71

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Cantel Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Orthofix Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.