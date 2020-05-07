Financial Contrast: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SeaSpine and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silk Road Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.75%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.04%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -24.69% -28.42% -22.38% Silk Road Medical -54.94% -42.19% -23.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 1.73 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -4.89 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 18.56 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -27.57

SeaSpine has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

