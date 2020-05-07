Comparing CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNOOC and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.45 $8.77 billion $19.68 5.53 Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.38 $50.20 million $0.30 17.07

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. CNOOC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNOOC and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 1 6 4 0 2.27 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 5 0 2.42

CNOOC currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 86.94%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than CNOOC.

Volatility & Risk

CNOOC has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats CNOOC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

