Reviewing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Propanc Biopharma (NYSE:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -3,549.64% AbbVie 24.77% -165.18% 20.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Propanc Biopharma and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A AbbVie 0 4 8 0 2.67

AbbVie has a consensus price target of $96.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A AbbVie $33.27 billion 3.79 $7.88 billion $8.94 9.55

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Propanc Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Propanc Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides KALETRA, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications to maintain viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; NORVIR, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and SYNAGIS to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males; CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron to treat prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product; and ORILISSA, a non-peptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain. It has collaborations with Alector, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Galapagos; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

